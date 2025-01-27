Locals sentenced for illegal gambling operations

By Hannah Young

hyoung@mihomepaper.com

Flint — Two Holly residents alongside an Ortonville, Flint and a former Fenton resident have been sentenced for running an illegal gambling operation in Flint.

The residents were employees at Hot Spot Skill Arcade at 5542 Fenton Road in Flint. The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) announced the prosecution of the five individuals on Jan. 16.

• Michael Bixby, of Holly, is sentenced to 24 months of probation.

• Jeffrey Ladd, of Ortonville, is sentenced to 18 months of probation.

• Victoria Adams, of Flint, is sentenced to six months of probation.

• Michelle Teall, of Holly, is sentenced to six months of probation.

• Courtney Thompson, formerly of Fenton, is sentenced to 6 months of probation. His probation can be transferred to his current residence and employment location in Indiana.

According to the MGCB, the individuals were employees at the arcade. They were in charge of running an unlicensed gambling operation that featured 41 casino-style gaming devices. Visitors to the arcade played on the devices that earned points for winning. The points were then redeemable for Visa gift cards, which is a violation of current Michigan gambling laws.

All five individuals must pay a $130 fine and $318 in court fees alongside forfeiting any related items to the illegal gambling operation. Bixby, Ladd, Adams, and Thompson were all sentenced on Monday, Dec. 2, and Teall’s sentencing took place on Monday, Dec. 16.

Both were sentenced at the 7th Judicial Circuit Court in Flint, according to the MGCB.

Bixby and Ladd had each pled guilty to one count of conducting a gambling operation without a license, which is a 10-year felony.

Adams, Teall, and Thompson each pled guilty to one high court misdemeanor of maintaining a gambling house for gain, a 2-year misdemeanor, according to the MGCB.

