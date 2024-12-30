Loretta Brewer

BREWER, LORETTA, of Eaton Rapids, Michigan; died December 25, 2024; she was 90. She was born March 21, 1934 in Elkatawa, Kentucky to the late Florence Adkins. She is survived by eight children, Lee (Jane) Brewer, Tim (Teresa) Brewer, Adam Brewer, Jeanne Terry, Treasa (the late Ed) Thorpe, Shirley Rudduck, June Hardin and Sandy Brewer; also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Amos Brewer, two sons, Amos Brewer and Ance Brewer and one daughter, Amy Negrette. Funeral service will by Monday, December 30, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville. Pastor Joseph Ybarra, officiating. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery, Groveland Township. Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Michigan Cancer Foundation or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To leave a condolence, please visit; www.VillageFH.com