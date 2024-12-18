Louis Fenner Jr.

FENNER, LOUIS FRANKLIN JR., age 60, of Davison, formerly of Ortonville passed away on December 16, 2024. He was born on August 9, 1964, in Germany, son to the late Louis Franklin Sr and Anna Fenner. Dear brother of Margaret (Roger) Caverly, Sonja (Tim) Smith, Sandy (Jim) Sara, and Larry (Michele) Fenner. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Louis worked for MSP Industries for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed the great outdoors; fishing, golfing and hunting. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be determined. Arrangements entrusted to Village Funeral Home 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Memorial donations in Louis’ name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Kindly keep Louis and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. To leave a condolence, please visit; www.VillageFH.com