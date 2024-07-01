Man arrested after woman texts 911, reports assault on I-75

By David Fleet

Groveland Twp. — At 4:20 a.m., June 21 the Detroit Regional Communication Center (DRCC) was notified by Oakland County dispatch and Michigan State Police responded to a female texting 911.

The victim texted that she was being assaulted by the male driver and he had a gun. She added that they were driving north on I-75 near mile marker 93 and they were in a maroon Malibu.

The DRCC continued to give troopers updates on the now open 911 call inside the vehicle. Troopers conducted a traffic stop near Lahring Road, in Groveland Township. The DRCC gave updates from the open line overhearing the male driver saying “I ain’t getting out.”

Troopers made contact with the driver and he gave his information. While interviewing the female front passenger, she was requested to exit the vehicle. Once out of the car, she advised the gun was under his seat right now. With the victim now safe with troopers, the driver and remaining two individuals inside the vehicle were ordered out of the car. All three complied.

“Great team work between the MSP and Oakland County dispatchers to bring this to a peaceful end,” said MSP First Lieutenant Mike Shaw.

The 42 year old driver was placed under arrest for domestic assault. A Walther 9mm pistol was located on the driver floor of the Malibu and seized. The female victim refused transport to the hospital after receiving treatment on scene. Investigation pends prosecutor review.

“If you are in a domestic violence situation there is help available 24 hours a day by calling 866.864.2338.”(866VOICEDV)