Martian Cross Country teams finish in top 8 at Benzie Pete Moss Invite

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Benzonia — On Aug. 23, the Goodrich Cross Country Team traveled to Benzonia for the Benzie Pete Moss Invite. The Martian Boys finished eighth of 14 high schools. With only five runners available the Goodrich boys succeeded to have four of the five register personal best times.

Junior Vincent Pattison, eighth with a PR of 15:53.4; Senior Cole Winter, 24th with a PR of 16:51.2; Senior Trevor Gutteridge finished 57th with a PR of 18:08.6.

“Trevor’s new personal best was 32 seconds faster than his previous best, a sign of things to come,” said Martian Head Coach Al Warden.

Sophomore Jameson 75th with a PR of 19:01.6 and Gavin Ottinger finished 92nd 19:36.5 regaining his form from the 2023 regional meet.

“Four personal bests this early in the season is very encouraging,” he said.

The Martian Girls Cross Country team finished third of 14 teams and 126 athletes, behind Traverse City West, a Division 1 school and Grand Rapids Christian.

GHS Sophomore Alivia Ottinger first for GHS and 10th overall with a PR of 19:08.6; Senior Layla Jordan was second for GHS and 16th overall at 19:35.4; Freshman Kayla Shellenbarger was third for GHS and 17th overall with a PR 19:44.7; Senior Avery Byrne fourth for GHS and 27th overall at 20:14.5; Sophomore Claire Brown fifth for GHS and 30th overall at 20:19.59; Sophomore Baylor Lauinger sixth for GHS and 35th overall at 20:48.33; Junior Isabella seventh for GHS and 36th overall at 20:51.91; Senior Kamryn Lauinger eighth for GHS and 40th overall at 21:01.08 and Junior Madeline Dunn eighth for GHS and 67th overall at 22:19.64.