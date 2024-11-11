Martians ground Blackhawks 49-7 in first round of MHSAA playoffs

By David Fleet

Goodrich — On Nov. 1 the Goodrich Martians (8-1) handed the Brandon Blackhawks (6-3) an early exit from the 2024 Michigan High School Athletic Association playoffs with a dominating 49-7 victory at Goodrich.

In the first quarter BHS Luke Hanson opened the scoring with a 27 yard rush for the first TD of the night. But that was the only score for the visiting Blackhawks and the Martian offensive would roll up 49 unanswered points starting with GHS Chase Burnett who took in a 25 yard score for a TD. GHS Jakoby Lagat scored from three yards out followed by GHS Colton Burnett a few minutes later for a TD. The Martians were up 21-7 at the end of the first half.

In the second quarter GHS Jakoby Lagat opened the scoring with a three yard run for a TD just before GHS Max Macklem returned a punt 69 yards for a TD. GHS Colton Burnett would score his second TD of the night with a 27 yard run. The Martians were up 42-7 at halftime.

In the third quarter GHS Colton Burnett would take the ball in for his third TD and the final score of the night.

“We are proud of our guys,” said Head Coach Brad Zube. “A lot of young guys stepped up into big time roles this year.”

“Lance Briolat did a fantastic job leading us in his senior season, Damian Watton was a breakout player for us running the ball, Luke Hanson and Demetri McNeir were electric in the passing game. Seniors Nate McChesney, Jesse Moultroup, and Andrew Gromaski did an outstanding job anchoring our offensive line.”

The Blackhawks were held to 99 yard on the ground and 70 yards in the air. The Martians rolled up 228 yards on the ground with 69 yard passing.

“On defense we got steady play from Junior Defensive Ends Darrin Linenger and Al Rowe all season,” added Zube. “Our linebacker play improved nicely all year with sophomores Kurt Briolat and Jacob Dubiel growing into their roles. Lance Briolat, Luke Hanson, and Demetri McNeir gave us great consistency in our secondary as well.”

“We are proud of our 6-3 record,” he added. “Always looking to improve and get better. We ran into a heck of a good Goodrich team in the opening round of the playoffs this year. I think we play in a pretty tough league.”