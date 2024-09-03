Martians-Hornets tie following weather delay

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Goodrich —Following a weather delay, the Goodrich Boys Varsity Soccer team battled to a 1-1 tie with the Kearsley Hornets in a Flint Metro League game.

“We played a pretty solid game,” said Head Coach Evan Huizenga. “A lot of back-and-forth with Kearsley. They scored one in the first half, and we equal in the second on a tally from Calvin Koczara, assisted by Benson Byrne.”

The game ended in a 1-1 tie.

“This was the hardest working game we’ve had,” he said. “Team showed a lot of grit and a lot of hustle. We know that pays off more than everybody understands. Really enjoyed watching them play so hard and they are playing so hard for each other. That’s really important. Great game to watch, great game to be a part of.”