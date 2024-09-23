Martians route visiting Blue Devils 62-0

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Goodrich— The Goodrich Martians exploded for four touchdowns in the first quarter then adding three in the second quarter en route to a 62-0 take-down of the Lake Fenton Blue Devils at the home-opener.

The Martians tallied 13 points in the second half holding the Blue Devils to just four first downs and negative yards rushing.

The game highlights included a first quarter touchdown run by GHS Max Maklem returning a punt for 58 yards to pay dirt. GHS quarterback Tanner Mazich completed a 61 yard touchdown pass to Chase Burnett for the Martians only completion.

Head Coach Tom Alward said the Martians have moved on from the rough start of the season.

“We played very well,” said Alward. “This team is coming together, I’m pleased with the response. They dominated all phases of the game and Lake Fenton made a few mistakes that really helped us, it was not their night.”

Plenty of season left to play, he added.

“We are focused week to week,” he said. “We’ll continue to run the football if that is working there’s no need to throw.”

The Martians had 27 carries for 262 yards lead by GHS Chase Burnett with 10 carries for 110 yards and Jakoby Lagat with four carries for 77 yards.

The Martians never punted the ball, while the Blue Devils had five punts for 37 yards, with the longest 18 yards.