Martians top Cavaliers 42-7, league battle

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Atlas Twp. — Goodrich Martian Senior running back Chase Burnett scampered in for two touchdowns in the second quarter as the Goodrich Varsity football (5-1) team topped Corunna, 42-7, and sole ownership of the Flint Metro League Stars Division. Both teams entered the game 3-0 in conference play on Oct. 4.

Since dropping the season opener to Frankenmuth the Martians have now rolled out five straight wins outscoring opponents 268-28.

The Martians rushed for 153 yards on 42 carries and held the Cavaliers to 84 yards on the ground. In the air, the Martians completed 11 passes for 93 yards as the Cavaliers had 29 attempts for 84 yards.

The Martians dominated the scoreboard by scoring fast and often, still the Cavaliers held the advantage in time of possession 26:32 to 15:20. The Martians played nearly perfect football, committing just one penalty for five yards.

GHS #25 Chase Burnett led the way with 56 yards rushing and one TD; GHS #22 Colton Burnett had 49 yards and one TD and one reception good for 12 yards and a TD. GHS #9 Max Maxklem returned a punt 89 yards for a TD.