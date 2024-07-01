Mary Ann Cargo

CARGO, MARY ANN of Ortonville, Michigan; Mary Ann passed away after a brief stay in the hospital on June 30, 2024. She was 78. She was born September 11, 1945 in Salt Lake City, Utah to the late Frank and Anna (nee: Krzyzaniak) Kociuba. She married Don Cargo on June 14, 1974 in Walled Lake, Michigan. She is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years; daughter Penny and her husband, James Alband; three grandchildren, Shanon, Andrea and James; and her sister, Pamela Stroud. Mary Ann was a photographic negative retoucher, certified Hypnotherapist and had an amateur radio license. Mary Ann was a past president of the Ortonville Chamber of Commerce and a past member of the Lions Club. At Mary Ann’s request no services will be held. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite Animal Rescue Organization. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com