Mary Curtin

CURTIN, MARY HELEN, age 79, of Ortonville, passed away September 12, 2024.

She was born on December 1, 1944, in Denhague, Netherlands, daughter to the late John and Elizabeth Hendriks (nee Van Loon). Loving wife of Neil for 54 wonderful years; dear mother of Neil (Julie) Curtin, Christopher (Christal) Curtin, Eric (Michelle) Curtin, Nicole (John) Violante, Michelle (Steve) Symansic and Michelle Curtin; proud grandmother of Addison, Zackary, Andrew, Caden, Anika, Jacob, Jillian, Calee, Tori, and Elias; dear sister of John (Nancy) Hendriks, Martin (Sandy) Hendriks, Hubert Hendriks, Clemens Hendriks, Ineke (David) Sheffe, and Helen (Gary) Hein. Mary retired from Chase Bank after a long career as a bank teller. She was a longtime member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Ortonville. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, traveling, music and dancing and served as a cub scout leader. Mary cherished her time with her family above all. Family will receive friends on Sunday, September 15, 2024 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, September 16, 2024, 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Fr. John Chen, officiating. Memorial donations in Mary’s name may be made to the OCEF food pantry. Kindly keep Mary and her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. To leave a condolence, please visit; www.VillageFH.com