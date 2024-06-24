Meet Up and Eat Up summer program

Brandon — The Brandon School District is offering Meet Up and Eat Up meals two different ways this summer, July 9-Aug. 15.

The regular meal service will be at Oakwood Elementary School, Tuesdays-Thursdays, with breakfast 8:30 -9 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The food service department is also bringing back meal pick-up, at Brandon High School, 1025 Ortonville Road, where families can pick up meals for multiple days on Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. This option requires sign up on the food services department tab at brandonschooldistrict.org.

Meet Up and Eat Up provides free meals for children 18 and younger, and people up to age 26 that are mentally or physically disabled.

Call 248-627-1828 with questions.