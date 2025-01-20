Mines of Oakland: grant for Groveland tech park

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Groveland Twp. — The Mines of Oakland are moving forward.

Recently Oxford-based Dunaskiss Consulting and Development, applied for and secured approval on behalf of Groveland Township for the Detroit Regional Partnership’s (DRP) Verified Industrial Program (VIP). This program, funded by the State of Michigan and the U.S. Economic Development Administration, aims to stimulate investment, create jobs, and enhance quality of life for Michiganders by preparing real estate sites for development and matching them with potential national and international end users.

A total of $216,000 will be divided over three phases for the development of Mines of Oakland County.

“Currently, we are in Phase I of the VIP program, valued at $16,000,” said Dunaskiss, vice president.

“During this phase, the DRP engages civil and environmental engineers to conduct an initial site analysis, including assembling maps, drone videos, transportation and workforce studies, and other key data sets.”

Phase II, valued at $100,000, will involve on-site data collection by engineers, including studies on wetlands, geotechnical assessments, ALTA surveys, and utility locations and capacities, he added.

“Finally, in Phase III, the DRP will provide additional studies and cover the costs of consultants to determine timelines, costs, and processes for specific projects or buildings,” he said. “This phase also carries a $100,000 value in services and studies.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Groveland Township and the DRP on this project,” he said. “We believe the VIP program will significantly accelerate the development of the tech park and position the site for national and international opportunities. As one of the last remaining mega-sites in Oakland County, its strategic location along I-75, with access via two exit ramps, makes it a highly attractive option for a variety of potential end users.”

The foundation of the Mines of Groveland began about 50 years ago.

In the late 1970s, Stablex Corporation, a United Kingdom-based group, drew the ire of township residents when they proposed a waste disposal plant in the township. The target area for the chemical plant dedicated to neutralizing toxic industrial waste into inert matter was the junction of Grange Hall Road and I-75. A court battle ensued and lasted for seven years, but in the end the township persevered.

The fight cost the township nearly $400,000 in legal fees, however, ultimately the township obtained the 200 acres after the departing company failed to pay property taxes on the property.

In 2022 the same township property is now a technology and industrial park providing opportunity for economic development for the area.