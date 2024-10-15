Nancy McCall

Nancy Jean (nee Bershback) McCall, 76, of Grosse Pointe Woods, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, after a six-year battle with dementia.

Born Nov. 19, 1947, Nancy was a proud alumna of St. Paul on the Lake Catholic School in Grosse Pointe Farms and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in education from Michigan State University.

Widowed at the young age of 36, and having lost both parents by age 38, Nancy faced tragedy with strength and grace. Despite hardship, she thrived as a single mother.

Nancy also was successful in two vastly different career paths, first as an elementary school teacher in Ortonville and later as a paralegal specializing in asbestos litigation in Detroit.

Nancy had a passion for travel, both internationally with her parents as a teenager and then later in life exploring the United States with her partner of 32 years, Andy Anderson. Her favorite destination was the Black Hills in South Dakota, where she delighted in seeing prairie dogs and wild buffalo. Nancy loved animals and took great care to make her yard a sanctuary for neighborhood birds, squirrels and rabbits.

Nancy was predeceased by her beloved husband, George R. McCall. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Eisenbrey (Ned) of Virginia; sister, Sally Bershback (Conrad Sobczynski) of Grosse Pointe Woods; boyfriend, Andrew Anderson; son-in-law, Ned Eisenbrey; and cherished grandchildren, Finley and Sophie.

A Funeral Mass was held on Friday, October 18th at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Saint Clair Shores. Nancy was buried at Perry Mount Park Cemetery in Pontiac, MI.