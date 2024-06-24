 New Chamber of Commerce, businesses welcome

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — At 6 p.m., June 24, Randy Wise Ford Ortonville, 968 Ortonville Road will host the newly formed Ortonville Area Chamber of Commerce, a Division of North Oakland Regional Chambers Association.

“Come hear how being a part of a local chamber of commerce can benefit your business,” said Richard Kinnamon, North Oakland Regional Chambers Association executive director.

The North Oakland Regional Chambers Association is a collection of chambers of commerce encouraging new business, networking and promoting communication among existing businesses. The group will advocate and promote the growth of the North Oakland County Region.

The area is represented by Brandon, Groveland, Holly, Ortonville, Rose, and Springfield townships along with the Villages of Davisburg, Holly, and Ortonville.