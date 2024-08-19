New kicks for kids: The right step for back-to-school

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Brandon Twp.— On Aug. 7, students in the Steps and Stories program at the Sashabaw Meadows clubhouse went on their annual back-to-school shoe shopping trip at the Oxford Meijer.

The program, which is put on by the Brandon Township Public Library in partnership with the Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance and the Ortonville Order of the Eastern Stars, focuses on improving reading and exercise for students over the summer. At the end of the summer program, the Order of the Eastern Stars and Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance sponsor a shoe shopping trip for the 25 students before school starts.