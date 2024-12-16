New woodland walls at the library

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Ortonville — The mural at the Brandon Township Public Library is complete.

“We had a few suggestions to make the youth area more appealing and fun,” said Laura Fromwiller, library director. “Our staff had a brainstorming session and Dani Hays, one of our public service staff, suggested a mural.”

Following that, Hays was able to find an artist to complete a woodland animals themed mural, funded by the Friends of the Brandon Township Public Library.

“Laura commissioned me to brighten up the youth section of the library with a woodland creature theme,” said Chelsea Hensbergen, who painted the mural. “I love painting magical storybook-style scenes, so her vision was a perfect match for me.”

Hensbergen presented a digital mock-up featuring woodland animals that are native to Michigan, along with mushrooms and ferns.

“My favorite thing about painting for children is the freedom whimsy brings – there are no rules, which allowed us to create something truly fun and unique,” she said. “It’s been so heartwarming to see staff, patrons, and kids watching the process, asking questions, or simply showing curiosity. You never know who you might inspire.”

The mural covers the walls in the youth department above the bookshelves and between the windows.

“Our youth department is now fun and whimsical,” said Fromwiller. “Chelsea did an incredible job and the families are loving the addition of the mural. It just makes people smile.”