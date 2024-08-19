OCEF’s back-to-school drive set for new year

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. —

Time is ticking on summer and a new school year is just weeks away which includes the need for school supplies.

Thanks to the Ortonville Community Emergency Fund team along with outstanding local support, going back-to-school drive is much easier.

“Thank you to all the community for the awesome donation of school supplies,” said Robin Loughlin, Back to School team. “We really appreciate the generosity as the students start the 2024-25 school year.”

OCEF will be distributing the school supplies to the children of the food pantry clients, and have worked with Brandon Schools to compile a list of items needed this school year.

The community provided more than 100 backpacks, crayons, markers and glue to begin the new year, added Loughlin.

“They will be ready for the new year,” she said. “The new supplies help build confidence on the first day of school.”

About 110 students from junior kindergarten through high school within the Brandon School District will stop by St. Anne’s and pick out their supplies.

“We’ve limited our list of needed supplies to the ‘most’ needed items,” she said.

A special thank you to the Ortonville VFW Post #582 for a donation of $400 toward school supplies.

“Given the state of the economy right now and the price of groceries, the school supply donations are very important to many area families,” she said.

Thank you to the four drop-off locations around the community, including St. Anne Church, 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville; OCEF box Bueche’s Food World, 400 N. Ortonville Road, Ortonville; The Citizen Newspaper office, 12 South St., Ortonville and Brandon Township Public Library, 304 South St., Ortonville.

.