One dead, two injured in Oxford Twp. Christmas Eve shooting

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

Oxford Twp. — A suspect has been arrested in an Oxford Township shooting on Tuesday that left one person dead and two others injured, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center was notified of a major incident that occurred on Ray Road between Lapeer and N. Oxford roads shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Deputies responded and found three people injured from gunshots. All were transported to area hospitals. One of the victims died from their injuries, the sheriff’s office confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

“One of the victims of the shooting last night has passed away. The other two should be on the road to physical healing. At this point it appears that the terrible events of last night were completely random with the suspect just passing through the community when he went off on a violent spree at multiple locations,” the sheriff’s office stated.

The suspect “is a convicted felon with multiple past weapons offenses and we intend to seek every possible charge against him. He is being held in (Oakland County Jail) pending formal charges,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies recovered a gun at the scene when they arrested the suspect. Authorities have not identified the victims or the suspect as of Thursday.

Nearby, Oxford High School, Meijer and several other businesses are along the south side of Ray Road, with a gravel pit on the north side of the road. Authorities have not said where along the stretch of Ray Road between N. Oxford and Lapeer roads the shooting occurred.

There was no indication from the sheriff’s office that Oxford High School was involved in Tuesday’s shooting in any way. Students are currently on winter break and school was not in session at the time of the shooting.

The sheriff’s office is asking people to avoid the area while their investigation continues.

“We are asking that people stay out of the area while the major incident is being processed. The area is an active crime scene. It is believed there is no further danger to the public,” the sheriff’s office stated.