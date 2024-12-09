Ortonville streetscape initiative

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville — The Ortonville Downtown Development Authority is conducting a survey for their streetscape initiative.

Currently, the DDA is looking to partner with the village to reimagine public and green spaces in downtown Ortonville. The survey ask residents to look at options for downtown improvements and amenities.

“Community engagement is at the heart of the Main Street movement,” said DDA director Matt Jenkins. “Often when we ask for feedback, residents express a great affinity and attachment to our downtown and at the same time they express a need to continue to make enhancements to our public spaces.”

The DDA is planning to improve the overall appearance of the downtown through improvements to sidewalks, benches, trees, landscaping, pavement, crosswalks, signage, utility poles, trash receptacles and any other items located in the public right-of-way.

Anyone looking to fill out the survey can visit https://engage.giffelswebster.com/index.php?cID=609. Paper surveys are available at the village offices, 476 Mill Street, Ortonville.