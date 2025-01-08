Patricia Zimmerman

Patricia Kay Zimmerman of Holly, passed peacefully on January 4, 2025 after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 66. Patricia was born in Goodrich, MI. Patricia is preceded in death by her loving parents, Dewey and Marjorie Teague, her husband Gene Zimmerman, her sister Barbra Roteman and her beloved grandson, Tyler Teague.

Patricia is survived by her two wonderful sons, Jimmy Teague (Courtney) and Jubal Teague (Devin), her grandchildren, Bryanna Teague (Chris) and Dylan Teague (Kelsey), her great grandchildren Jayce and Taytum and her siblings, Linda, Tommy, Diane, Cheryl, and Gary, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Patricia was a fun loving, very caring, giving women. She loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally. Patty loved fishing, gardening, dogs, music, dancing, and scratching lotto tickets with her bestie, Courtney. Patty loved to be social, striking up conversations with everyone, everywhere she went…she often would remind us “that they don’t call me chatty Patty for nothing!” Patty lit up every room she walked in.

Patty was loved deeply by all and will be missed dearly.