Paul Palshan

PALSHAN, PAUL EDMUND of Goodrich, Michigan: died on August 26, 2024. He was 78. Paul was born March 7, 1946 in Goodrich, Michigan to the late Edmund Joseph and Mary Edla (nee: Stine) Palshan. He married the former Denise Gayle Hastings on October 5, 1985 in Goodrich, Michigan. He is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Denise Palshan; 2 sons, Andrew J. Palshan and Isaac E. Palshan; three sisters, Carlye (the late Bill) Barnard, Marilynn (Jim) Theolet and Rosemary (the late Jack) Spicer; he was preceded in death by one sister, Judy (the late Tom) Cleveland. Paul retired from Pontiac Motor and was a member of Ekklesia Church, Grand Blanc formerly known as Bethany Baptist Church. He was a member of the Flint Bowmen Archery Club. Paul enjoyed hunting and fishing along with having coffee with the gang at Sims Café. He also drove the bus for the Senior Center in Davison. Funeral service will be Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Jonathan Wass, officiating. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Ortonville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Carriage Town Ministries envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com