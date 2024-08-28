Paul Palshan

PALSHAN, PAUL EDMUND of Goodrich, Michigan: died on August 26, 2024. He was 78. Paul was born March 7, 1946 in Goodrich, Michigan to the late Edmund Joseph and Mary Edla (nee: Stine) Palshan. He married the former Denise Gayle Hastings on October 5, 1985 in Goodrich, Michigan. He is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Denise Palshan; 2 sons, Andrew J. Palshan and Isaac E. Palshan; three sisters, Carlye (the late Bill) Barnard, Marilynn (Jim) Theolet and Rosemary (the late Jack) Spicer; he was preceded in death by one sister, Judy (the late Tom) Cleveland. Paul retired from Pontiac Motor and was a member of Ekklesia Church, Grand Blanc formerly known as Bethany Baptist Church. He was a member of the Flint Bowmen Archery Club. Paul enjoyed hunting and fishing along with having coffee with the gang at Sims Café. He also drove the bus for the Senior Center in Davison. Funeral service will be Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Jonathan Wass, officiating. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Ortonville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Carriage Town Ministries envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com
May God bless the family and friends and he be at peace.
Paul’s journey home is a great loss for those of us who still remain on this earth. Because Paul was a peace maker. His calm persona gave him the ability to bring people together to discuss their differences in a calm and peaceful manner. He was a true man of God who would always seek guidance from God’s word before making important decisions in life. And he always tried to build the same character in his children, and I believe that he was very successful in his mission to “bring them up in the way they should go”. We all will truly miss him especially when we remember camping trips, and help in awana, he gave high importance to teaching our next generation, especially about God.