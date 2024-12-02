Police warn of township auto break-ins, fraud

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon substation is reminding residents to lock their cars and to be vigilant of potential scams this holiday season.

“Keep your cars locked in your driveway and don’t leave anything of value in them,” said OCSO Brandon Substation Commander Lt. Greg Glover. “Wallets, guns, cards, cash. Don’t leave them in your car, and lock your cars.”

The warning comes from a rise in larcenies from unlocked vehicles in the area. Glover has also seen a rise in phone scams and fraud, and warns residents to be alert of potential scams, especially over the phone.

“A government agency is not going to call you and ask for money,” he said. “They will mail you a certified letter that you have to sign for.”

He also said not to give bank information or funds over the phone, and to call 911 or the sheriff’s department if you are suspicious of a phone call.

Anyone who has any information on larcenies or suspects a scam are urged to contact the substation at 248-627-4911, or call 911.