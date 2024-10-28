Public Notice: Atlas Township

SYNOPSIS
ATLAS TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES
REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2024 at 5:30pm
7386 S. GALE RD. GRAND BLANC, MI 48439 (810) 636-2548
Members Present: P. Major, B. June, A. Moore, J. Busch
Members Absent: K. Vick
Staff Present: D. Lattie, L. Christner, T. Yaklin, J. Vernier
The Board took the following actions:
1.) Approved the agenda as amended.
2.) Public Hearing: Aqua Weed SAD
3.) Approved September 16, 2024, regular meeting minutes.
4.) Approved September 16, 2024, closed session meeting minutes.
5.) Approved October 3, 2024, special meeting minutes.
6.) Approved Treasurers Report
7.) Approved Disbursements Report
8.) Adopted Resolution No. 24-40, Aqua Weed Special Assessment District Tax Assessment
9.) Adopted the 4 groups of collection rates for Aqua Weed SAD tax collection for 2024 winter
taxes.
10.) Amended Atlas Township 2025 Holiday Building Closures.
11.) Approved 2025 Atlas Township Meeting Dates Schedule.
12.) Approved Atlas Township Insurance with Decker Agency for 2024-2025 with the estimated
invoice of $37,253.00.
13.) Approved the agreement between Atlas Township and the Goodrich Area School System for
use of their facility for elections.
14.) Approved the payoff amount of $14,306.10 for the drains at large with the Genesee County
Drain Commission for the 2024 tax assessment.
15.) Adopted Resolution No. 24-41, Governing the use of Township Credit Cards.
16.) Approved the Fire Department to purchase new turn out gear for a cost of $2,900.00.
17.) Approved the Supervisor to cancel the current Sams Club membership and to open a new
Sams Club membership for only 2 cards, 1 for Township use and 1 for Fire Hall use.
18.) Approved removal of Katie Vick as the Atlas Township representative for the Goodrich
Chamber of Commerce and to appoint Toni Yaklin to represent Atlas Township.