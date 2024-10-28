Public Notice: Atlas Township

SYNOPSIS

ATLAS TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES

REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2024 at 5:30pm

7386 S. GALE RD. GRAND BLANC, MI 48439 (810) 636-2548

Members Present: P. Major, B. June, A. Moore, J. Busch

Members Absent: K. Vick

Staff Present: D. Lattie, L. Christner, T. Yaklin, J. Vernier

The Board took the following actions:

1.) Approved the agenda as amended.

2.) Public Hearing: Aqua Weed SAD

3.) Approved September 16, 2024, regular meeting minutes.

4.) Approved September 16, 2024, closed session meeting minutes.

5.) Approved October 3, 2024, special meeting minutes.

6.) Approved Treasurers Report

7.) Approved Disbursements Report

8.) Adopted Resolution No. 24-40, Aqua Weed Special Assessment District Tax Assessment

9.) Adopted the 4 groups of collection rates for Aqua Weed SAD tax collection for 2024 winter

taxes.

10.) Amended Atlas Township 2025 Holiday Building Closures.

11.) Approved 2025 Atlas Township Meeting Dates Schedule.

12.) Approved Atlas Township Insurance with Decker Agency for 2024-2025 with the estimated

invoice of $37,253.00.

13.) Approved the agreement between Atlas Township and the Goodrich Area School System for

use of their facility for elections.

14.) Approved the payoff amount of $14,306.10 for the drains at large with the Genesee County

Drain Commission for the 2024 tax assessment.

15.) Adopted Resolution No. 24-41, Governing the use of Township Credit Cards.

16.) Approved the Fire Department to purchase new turn out gear for a cost of $2,900.00.

17.) Approved the Supervisor to cancel the current Sams Club membership and to open a new

Sams Club membership for only 2 cards, 1 for Township use and 1 for Fire Hall use.

18.) Approved removal of Katie Vick as the Atlas Township representative for the Goodrich

Chamber of Commerce and to appoint Toni Yaklin to represent Atlas Township.