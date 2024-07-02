Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

REGULAR MEETING

July 1, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Members present: Blair, Broughton, DePalma, Marshall, Thurman, Unruh, Rumball

Public Hearing – CDBG Program Year 2021

Presentation – Audit Report – Pfeffer, Hanniford, Palka CPAs

Approved:

Agenda, as presented

Consent Agenda, as presented

New Business:

Audit Acceptance

Revenue Replacement Motion

Renewal of Chesnutt Safety Path & Property Maintenance Contracts

Renewal of Chesnutt Snow Plowing/Salting Contracts

Septemberfest – Business Owner Participation

Accelerated Tax Forfeiture Process Resolution

SMART Municipal Credit and Community Credit Contract – Fiscal Year 2025

Meeting Adjourned at 7:40 p.m.

Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s

office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI.

For further information call 248-627-2851. Posted by Roselyn Blair, Brandon Township Clerk