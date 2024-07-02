Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
REGULAR MEETING
July 1, 2024 at 7 p.m.
Members present: Blair, Broughton, DePalma, Marshall, Thurman, Unruh, Rumball
Public Hearing – CDBG Program Year 2021
Presentation – Audit Report – Pfeffer, Hanniford, Palka CPAs
Approved:
Agenda, as presented
Consent Agenda, as presented
New Business:
Audit Acceptance
Revenue Replacement Motion
Renewal of Chesnutt Safety Path & Property Maintenance Contracts
Renewal of Chesnutt Snow Plowing/Salting Contracts
Septemberfest – Business Owner Participation
Accelerated Tax Forfeiture Process Resolution
SMART Municipal Credit and Community Credit Contract – Fiscal Year 2025
Meeting Adjourned at 7:40 p.m.
Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s
office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI.
For further information call 248-627-2851. Posted by Roselyn Blair, Brandon Township Clerk