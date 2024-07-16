Public Notice: Brandon Township

ORDINANCE # 179-20

AMENDMENT TO CHAPTER 46, ARTICLE X, SECTION 46-448

OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN

PREAMBLE

The Board of Trustees of The Charter Township of Brandon has determined that the

public health, safety and general welfare will be served when the following ordinance is adopted.

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON, OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN

ORDAINS:

Section 1. Short Title. This Ordinance shall be known as and may be cited as the

“Ground Signs”

Section 2. Revocation of existing provision. The current Code of Ordinances, Charter

Township of Brandon, Oakland County, Michigan, Chapter 46, Article X, Section 46-448 (a) (2)

on September 8, 2020, is hereby revoked and replaced with the following:

Section 3. Revision Section 46-448 The Code of Ordinance, Charter of Township of

Brandon, Oakland County, Michigan, Chapter 46, Article X, Section 46-448 (a) (2) is hereby

adopted as follows:

46-448 Ground Signs

(a) (2) Within all residential zoned districts, only one ground sign shall be permitted at

the primary entrance for the purpose of identifying a subdivision, site condominium,

multiple family development, or mobile home park. A property in the RE Rural

estate district that meets the standards pursuant to the Right to Farm Act being Act

93 of 1981 and complies with the GAAMP standards shall also be allowed one sign

per Table A that complies with the other provisions of this chapter.

Section 4. Balance of Section 46-448 Remains in Effect. The remaining portions of

Chapter 46, Article X, Section 46-448 of the Charter Township of Brandon Code of Ordinances

are hereby affirmed and remain in full force and effect, except as specifically repealed and

amended herein.

Section 5. Savings. All proceedings pending and all rights and liabilities existing,

acquired or incurred at the time this Ordinance takes effect, are saved and may be consummated

according to the law in force when they were commenced.

Section 6. Notice to Be Published. The Township Clerk for the Charter Township of

Brandon shall publish this ordinance in the manner required by MCL 42.22.

Section 7. Effective Date. This Ordinance will be in effect as an Ordinance of the

Charter Township of Brandon immediately upon its Publication.

Adopted: September 8, 2020

Published: July 20, 2024

Effective: July 20, 2024

Complete text of the ordinance amendments are available at the Clerk’s office located at 395

Mill Street, Ortonville, MI. For further information call 248-627-2851. Posted by Roselyn Blair,

Brandon Township Clerk