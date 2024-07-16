Public Notice: Brandon Township

ORDINANCE # 180-21

AMENDMENT TO CHAPTER 46, Article IV, Section 46-242 of THE CODE OF

ORDINANCES

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

PREAMBLE

The Board of Trustees of The Charter Township of Brandon has determined that the

public health, safety and general welfare will be served if the Code of Ordinances, Chapter 46,

Article IV, General Regulations, Accessory Buildings and Structures providing for Accessory

structures in the Districts of the Township, Section 46-242(1)(c), Section 46-242(1)(d)(2) and

Section 46-242(3), should be amended regarding farms and farming operations in the township.

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON, OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN

ORDAINS:

Section 1. Short Title. This Ordinance shall be known as and may be cited as the

Accessory Buildings amending Ordinance.

Section 2. Section 46-242(1)(c) Repealed. The Code of Ordinances, Charter Township

of Brandon, Oakland County, Michigan, Chapter 46, Article IV, section 242 (1)(c) regarding

accessory buildings on farms and farming operations in the Township is hereby repealed.

Section 3. Revised Article IV, Chapter 46, Section 46-242(1)(c) is hereby adopted as

follows:

(c) Detached accessory buildings or structures shall not be erected in any residential

front yard, except where parcels are fronting on a lake, river, stream or creek, but not

excepting parcels abutting ponds of standing water, smaller than a lake, formed in a

natural or artificial depression.

Section 4. Section 46-242(1)(d)(2) . The Code of Ordinances, Charter Township of

Brandon, Oakland County, Michigan, Chapter 46, Article IV, section 242 (1)(d)(2) is hereby

repealed.

Section 5. Section 46-242(3) Repealed. The Code of Ordinances, Charter Township of

Brandon, Oakland County, Michigan, Chapter 46, Article IV, Section 242(3) regarding

Accessory structures in RE districts involving farms and farming operations in the township is

hereby repealed.

Section 6. Balance of Ordinance Remains in Effect. Chapter 46, Article IV, Section

242 of the Brandon Code of Ordinances is hereby affirmed and remains in full force and effect,

except as specifically modified herein.

Section 7. Severability. If any subsection, clause, phrase or portions of this ordinance is

for any reason held invalid or unconstitutional by any court of competent jurisdiction, such

portion shall be deemed a separate, distinct and independent portion of this ordinance and such

holding shall not affect the validity of the remaining portions of this ordinance.

Section 8. Savings. All proceedings pending and all rights and liabilities existing,

acquired or incurred at the time this Ordinance takes effect, are saved and may be consummated

according to the law in force when they were commenced.

Section 9. Notice to Be Published. The Township Clerk for the Charter Township of

Brandon shall publish this ordinance in the manner required by MCL 42.22.

Section 10. Effective Date. This Ordinance section will be in effect as an Ordinance of

the Charter Township of Brandon immediately upon its Publication.

Adopted: July 12, 2021

Published: July 20, 2024

Effective: July 20, 2024

Complete text of the ordinance amendments are available at the Clerk’s office located at 395

Mill Street, Ortonville, MI. For further information call 248-627-2851. Posted by Roselyn Blair,

Brandon Township Clerk