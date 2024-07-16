Public Notice: Brandon Township

ORDINANCE # 180-21
AMENDMENT TO CHAPTER 46, Article IV, Section 46-242 of THE CODE OF
ORDINANCES
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
PREAMBLE
The Board of Trustees of The Charter Township of Brandon has determined that the
public health, safety and general welfare will be served if the Code of Ordinances, Chapter 46,
Article IV, General Regulations, Accessory Buildings and Structures providing for Accessory
structures in the Districts of the Township, Section 46-242(1)(c), Section 46-242(1)(d)(2) and
Section 46-242(3), should be amended regarding farms and farming operations in the township.
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON, OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN
ORDAINS:
Section 1. Short Title. This Ordinance shall be known as and may be cited as the
Accessory Buildings amending Ordinance.
Section 2. Section 46-242(1)(c) Repealed. The Code of Ordinances, Charter Township
of Brandon, Oakland County, Michigan, Chapter 46, Article IV, section 242 (1)(c) regarding
accessory buildings on farms and farming operations in the Township is hereby repealed.
Section 3. Revised Article IV, Chapter 46, Section 46-242(1)(c) is hereby adopted as
follows:
(c) Detached accessory buildings or structures shall not be erected in any residential
front yard, except where parcels are fronting on a lake, river, stream or creek, but not
excepting parcels abutting ponds of standing water, smaller than a lake, formed in a
natural or artificial depression.
Section 4. Section 46-242(1)(d)(2) . The Code of Ordinances, Charter Township of
Brandon, Oakland County, Michigan, Chapter 46, Article IV, section 242 (1)(d)(2) is hereby
repealed.
Section 5. Section 46-242(3) Repealed. The Code of Ordinances, Charter Township of
Brandon, Oakland County, Michigan, Chapter 46, Article IV, Section 242(3) regarding
Accessory structures in RE districts involving farms and farming operations in the township is
hereby repealed.
Section 6. Balance of Ordinance Remains in Effect. Chapter 46, Article IV, Section
242 of the Brandon Code of Ordinances is hereby affirmed and remains in full force and effect,
except as specifically modified herein.
Section 7. Severability. If any subsection, clause, phrase or portions of this ordinance is
for any reason held invalid or unconstitutional by any court of competent jurisdiction, such
portion shall be deemed a separate, distinct and independent portion of this ordinance and such
holding shall not affect the validity of the remaining portions of this ordinance.
Section 8. Savings. All proceedings pending and all rights and liabilities existing,
acquired or incurred at the time this Ordinance takes effect, are saved and may be consummated
according to the law in force when they were commenced.
Section 9. Notice to Be Published. The Township Clerk for the Charter Township of
Brandon shall publish this ordinance in the manner required by MCL 42.22.
Section 10. Effective Date. This Ordinance section will be in effect as an Ordinance of
the Charter Township of Brandon immediately upon its Publication.
Adopted: July 12, 2021
Published: July 20, 2024
Effective: July 20, 2024
Complete text of the ordinance amendments are available at the Clerk’s office located at 395
Mill Street, Ortonville, MI. For further information call 248-627-2851. Posted by Roselyn Blair,
Brandon Township Clerk