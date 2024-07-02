Public Notice: Groveland Township

NOTICE OF REGISTRATION

FOR THE AUGUST PRIMARY TO BE HELD ON AUGUST 6, 2024

Groveland Township, Michigan

TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF GROVELAND TOWNSHIP:

Notice is hereby given that any qualified elector of Groveland Township who is not already registered,

may register to vote at the office of the Groveland Township Clerk, the office of the Oakland County

Clerk, a Secretary of State branch office, or other designated state agency. Registration forms can be

obtained at mi.gov/vote and mailed to the Township Clerk. Voters who are already registered may update

their registration at www.expressSOS.com.

The last day to register in any manner other than in-person with the local clerk is Monday, July 22, 2024.

After this date, anyone who qualifies as an elector may register to vote in-person with proof of residency

(MCL 168.492) at the Groveland Township Clerk’s Office, located at 4695 Grange Hall Rd., MI 48442 at

the following times:

 Regular business hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

 Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Friday – Closed)

 Saturday, August 3rd from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

 Election Day, Tuesday, August 6th from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

TAKE NOTICE that the electors of Groveland Township will be voting on:

 Partisan Offices: United States Senator, Representative in Congress, Representative in State

Legislature, County Executive, Prosecuting Attorney, Sheriff, Clerk and Register of Deeds,

Treasurer, Water Resources Commissioner, County Commissioner, Township Supervisor,

Township Clerk, Township Treasurer, Township Trustees, and Delegates to the County

Convention

 Nonpartisan Ballot Items: Judge of the 6 th Circuit Court and Groveland Township Fire Millage

Full text of the ballot may be obtained at the Groveland Township Clerk’s Office. A sample ballot may be

viewed at mi.gov/vote.

EARLY VOTING:

Voters now have the right to vote in-person at the Groveland Township Office, 4695 Grange Hall Rd,

Holly, MI, for nine (9) consecutive days prior to Election Day, beginning Saturday, July 27, 2024 and

ending Sunday, August 4, 2024. Hours for Early Voting are from 8am-4pm with the exception of

Wednesday, July 31, where Early Voting will occur between the hours of 10am-6pm.

ABSENTEE BALLOTS:

Absent voter ballots for the August Primary Election are available. The deadline for obtaining absent

voter ballots to be mailed via first class mail is Friday, August 2, 2024, at 5:00pm. Election Day

registrants may obtain and vote an absent voter ballot in-person in the Clerk’s Office. Electors who vote

by absent voter ballot have the option to submit their ballot for tabulation during Early Voting.

Persons with disabilities needing accommodations should contact the Clerk’s Office.

Posted by Jenell Keller, Groveland Township Clerk

Published in The Citizen and Tri-County Times