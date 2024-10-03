Public Notice: Groveland Township

NOTICE OF REGISTRATION

FOR THE NOVEMBER GENERAL ELECTION TO BE HELD ON NOVEMBER 5, 2024

Groveland Township, Michigan

TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF GROVELAND TOWNSHIP:

Notice is hereby given that any qualified elector of Groveland Township who is not already registered,

may register to vote at the office of the Groveland Township Clerk, the office of the Oakland County

Clerk, a Secretary of State branch office, or other designated state agency. Registration forms can be

obtained at mi.gov/vote and mailed to the Township Clerk. Voters who are already registered may update

their registration at www.expressSOS.com.

The last day to register in any manner other than in-person with the local clerk is Monday, October 23,

2024.

After this date, anyone who qualifies as an elector may register to vote in-person with proof of residency

(MCL 168.492) at the Groveland Township Clerk’s Office, located at 4695 Grange Hall Rd., MI 48442 at

the following times:

 Regular business hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

 Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Friday – Closed)

 Saturday, November 2 nd from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

 Election Day, Tuesday, November 5th from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

TAKE NOTICE that the electors of Groveland Township will be voting on:

 Candidates of the Democratic Party, Republican Party, Libertarian Party, U.S. Taxpayers Party,

Green Party, Natural Law Party, and Working Class Party and candidates without political party

affiliation who seek election to the following partisan offices:

o President of the United States, United States Senator, Representative in Congress,

Representative in State Legislature, Member of the State Board of Education, Regent of

the University of Michigan, Trustee of Michigan State University, Governor of Wayne

State University, County Executive, County Prosecuting Attorney, County Sheriff,

County Clerk and Register of Deeds, County Treasurer, County Water Resources

Commissioner, County Commission, Township Supervisor, Township Clerk, Township

Treasurer, Township Trustee, and such other partisan offices that may be law be required

to be filled at this election.

 Candidates seeking election to the following nonpartisan offices are also to be voted on:

o Justice of the Supreme Court, Judge of Court of Appeals, Judge of Circuit Court, Judge

of Probate Court, Board of Trustees Member Oakland Community College, Board

Member of Brandon School District, Board Member Holly Area School District, , Board

Member Goodrich Area Schools, Board of Trustees Member Mott Community College

 Ballot Initiative:

o Oakland County Parks and Recreation Millage

Full text of the ballot may be obtained at the Groveland Township Clerk’s Office. A sample ballot may be

viewed at mi.gov/vote.

Persons with disabilities needing accommodations should contact the Clerk’s Office.

Posted by Jenell Keller, Groveland Township Clerk