Public Notice: Groveland Township

The Groveland Township Planning Commission will hold a special meeting on Monday,
December 2, 2024. The meeting will be at 7:00 p.m. at the Groveland Township
Offices, located at, 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, MI 48442.
This meeting will be regarding Camp Tamarack Site Plan Review
SP24-0001 – New medical / staff housing building
A hard copy of this site plan can be reviewed at the Township offices. If you are unable
to attend the meeting, your written comments are welcome at the Township Office one
week prior to the night of the meeting. You may also email your comments to
building.planning@grovelandtownship.net
Danielle Willcock, Groveland Township – Building, Planning and Zoning Administrator
