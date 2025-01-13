Public Notice: Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

PLANNING COMMISSION

NOTICE OF MEETING

The Groveland Township Planning Commission will hold a meeting on Wednesday,

January 22, 2025. The meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the Groveland Township

Offices Board Room. Township Offices are located at, 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly,

MI 48442.

This meeting will be regarding the 2025 Planning Commission Schedule.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, your written comments are welcome at the

Township Office prior to the night of the meeting. You may also email your comments

to building.planning@grovelandtownship.net

Danielle Willcock, Groveland Township – Building, Planning and Zoning Administrator