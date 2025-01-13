Public Notice: Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP
PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE OF MEETING
The Groveland Township Planning Commission will hold a meeting on Wednesday,
January 22, 2025. The meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the Groveland Township
Offices Board Room. Township Offices are located at, 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly,
MI 48442.
This meeting will be regarding the 2025 Planning Commission Schedule.
If you are unable to attend the meeting, your written comments are welcome at the
Township Office prior to the night of the meeting. You may also email your comments
to building.planning@grovelandtownship.net
Danielle Willcock, Groveland Township – Building, Planning and Zoning Administrator