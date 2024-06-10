Renovations to Sherman Park concession stand

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville— In March a request for proposal was sent out for the remodel of the concession stand at Sherman Park. On May 20, the village council approved the construction bid of Brandon Township based-Wilton Building, pending the DNR grant coordinator approval.

“It’s not super invasive, but it’s to renovate and update the concession stand,” said Village Manager Ryan Madis.

“It’ll be universally more accessible and usable for everything that happens at Sherman Park.”

Part of the project will be paid for with a DNR Trust Fund Grant, which was originally awarded in 2019 to the village for $37,000. Improvements include a new roof, improvements to accessible parking, refreshing the outside of the building, fixing the bathroom and interior upgrades.

“We are working the final approval process with the DNR, look forward to completing the project,” he said.