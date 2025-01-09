Robert Kerchner

Robert “Bob” Clyde Kerchner was born in Paw Paw, Illinois on April 19, 1935. In 1955, he married Carol Ann McKee, having two children together, Christine and Dogulas Mckee. Bob was later remarried to Charmaine Marie Stazak on May 2, 1981. They shared over 43 years of marriage until his passing on December 19, 2024 at 89 years of age.

Robert graduated from the prestigious GMI University in 1958, retiring after more than 40 years as an engineer for General Motors. Robert and Cheri lived on a small private lake in Goodrich, Mi for over 30 years. Bob loved to spend time on the water, whether fishing or just enjoying the fresh air. Bob and Cheri also greatly enjoyed traveling. In their retirement years, they went on a variety of cruises and explored many of the US states, even making it to Alaska! They also made several trips to Europe during their time together. Bob had a passion for food and experiencing new cuisine wherever he went and made it a point to complement whomever made the food.

In 2008, Robert and Cheir purchased a second home in Florida, where they would escape the cold for the winter, until 2021, when they made the move permanent. Bob loved the warm weather and was able to enjoy the beautiful outdoors all year round.

Robert is survived by his sisters Joanne and Linda, daughter Christine Kerchner, and stepsons: John Nowicki, Edward Nowicki and stepdaughter Carole Smith. Robert was blessed with 6 grandchildren: Candice (Chad) Lucik, Mitchell (Angella) Kerchner, Christina (Jiles) Herron, Dustin and Joshua Nowicki, and Andrea Refice and 11 great grandchildren.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, John and Faith (Swope) Kerchner, his older brother William, and his son Douglas.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday January 12, 2025, at The River Church – Goodrich, 9430 Perry Rd, Goodrich MI, 48438 at 1pm with a meal to follow.