Ronald Whitwell

It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Ronald Gene Whitwell, who left us on Sept. 27, 2024, in his home state of Florida. Ron was 83 years old. He is survived by Patsy his wife of 63 years, who cared for him until his death. Together they had 3 children, Ronda (Steve) Hortick, Wendi (Tom) Light & Brock (Sherry) Whitwell. Ron attended Midwestern Baptist College & went on to faithfully pastor for 38 years in various ministries in Colorado & Michigan. One of those churches, is our local First Baptist Church of Goodrich. He loved hunting & fishing and watching his hometown teams, the Lions & the Detroit Tigers! He is survived by 9 grandchildren & 9 great grandchildren and many family & friends. A memorial service will be held at Lakecrest Baptist Church in Waterford Mi. on October 25, at 5PM. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to help with funeral expenses. For donations click the link https://www.lakecrestbaptist.com / and choose “other” to leave a note in the box of “funeral for Ron Whitwell”.