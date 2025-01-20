Roundabouts planned for I-75 & Grange Hall

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Groveland Twp. — Roundabouts are in the mix at two busy intersections.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is currently in the early stages of design for roundabouts on Grange Hall Road in Groveland and Holly townships. The project includes replacing the current unsignalized intersections at I-75 and Grange Hall Road.

“There will be two roundabouts – one for the northbound ramps and Grange Hall Road on the east side of I-75 and one for the southbound ramps, Grange Hall Road, and Mackey Road on the west side of I-75,” said Diane Cross, MDOT Communications.

“This is a safety project aimed at reducing the severity of crashes at the intersections as well as decreasing the risk of wrong way drivers on the interstate.”

The current schedule is for construction in 2027 and should be completed within that year, for about $3.5 million.

Major bridge and road work began along I-75 between M-15 and the Oakland/Genesee county line, in the spring 2024 with crews working on resurfacing northbound I-75. Traffic shifts, along with lane and ramp closures, traffic control devices, pavement markings and the realignment of barrier walls were part of the summer projects.

The project is expected to continue in the spring of 2025 and include resurfacing I-75, repairing 11 bridges, drainage improvements, culvert replacements, signs, and guardrail. MDOT is investing approximately $160 million to resurface and repair I-75 from M-15 to the Oakland/Genesee county line.