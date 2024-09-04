Ruth Davenport

DAVENPORT, RUTH ANN, age 76, of Ortonville, passed away September 3, 2024.

She was born on June 17, 1948, daughter of the late Lloyd (Bess) Johnston, nee Harp. Loving husband of Don for 56 wonderful years; dear mother of Shona (Michael) Collins; Proud grandmother of Brianna (22) and Britton (19). She is also survived by many loving extended family, great friends and the Mermaids Swim Group. Ruth’s special gift to the world was her unwavering kindness and her nonjudgemental love to everyone.

At the families request no visitation or service will be held, but the family requests that anyone wanting to honor her life to pant a Tree or a Flower in her honor. Arrangements entrusted to Village Funeral Home of Ortonville. Kindly keep Ruth and her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. To leave a condolence, please visit; www.villagefh.com