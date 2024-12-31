Ruth Strelecki

STRELECKI, RUTH JANE, age 81, of Standish, Michigan passed away December 28, 2024. She was born on January 23, 1943, in Standish, Michigan, daughter of the late Willam and Ruth Donnelly (nee: Bergeron). Loving wife of the late Martin for 50 years, dear mother of Kathryn (James) Quick, Michael Strelecki, Andrea (Alan) Larson and Amy Rapcka; dear sister of Joseph Donnelly, Judith (the late Paul) Strelecki, William (Julie) Donnelly, and Maryellen DeLaat; proud grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Ruth enjoyed thrift shopping at Goodwill and garage sales, she was also an avid gardner. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2024, 12:30 PM at Village Funeral Home- 135 South Street, Ortonville. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interment will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorial donations in Ruth’s name may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Kindly keep Ruth and her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. To post a condolence, please visit; www.VillageFH.com