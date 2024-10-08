Sandford ‘Sam’ Davis

DAVIS, SANFORD BURTON “SAM”, age 65, of Ortonville, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2024. He was born on January 30, 1959, in Clifton Springs, New York, son to the late Sanford Jr. and Helen (nee: Gifford) Davis. Loving husband of Debra for 45 wonderful years. Dear father of Kenneth (Stacy) Davis and Andrew (Melisa) Davis; proud grandpa of Logan, Carl, Haley, Luccas, Jadyn, Mason and Aubrey; son-in-law of Ken (Jan) Vailliencourt; uncle of Deb Kalinin, also survived by many loving extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Diane (Wayne) Iddings and his two brothers, Richard (Sylvia) Davis and Robert Davis. Sam was an avid car enthusiast, who cherished time with his grandkids above all. A Celebration of life will be held on Friday, October 11, 2024, 12:00 Noon at Village Funeral Home 135 South Street, Ortonville. Pastor Sean Barton, officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:30 AM until the time of service. Memorial donations in Sam’s honor may be made to the National Kidney Foundation 1169 Oak Valley Drive, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48108-9674. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Kindly keep Sam and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com