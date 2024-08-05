Sheriff’s Office warns of string of car break-ins

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — Following a string of larcenies from unlocked vehicles, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to lock their cars.

“And don’t leave anything of value in your car,” said OCSO Brandon Substation Commander Lt. Greg Glover. “Wallets, laptops, cards or change. Lock your car.”

The larcenies occurred in the area of Glass Road within the last week. Items were stolen from unlocked vehicles.

Anyone who has any information on the larcenies can contact Glover at the substation, 248-627-4911.

A reward will be given for information that leads to an arrest.