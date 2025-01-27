Shop small and local to stay out of the cold

It’s freezing outside, and everyone is bundling up in their houses, me included.

I’m a homebody on a good day, but in winter, I’m practically a hermit. It can be hard to justify going out when it means I have to wear a coat. Like a surly teenager, I am averse to coats. I’ve been scolded by many people for walking around in single digit temperatures wearing a jean jacket, but I know I’m not alone in this. I have many nice coats that I wear to events and when it’s below zero outside, but I’ll throw on a jean jacket or a hoodie any day.

At the very least, I know my best friend is also averse to coats. In the chilly months, she and I lament about having to drive wearing a coat and getting too hot, not being able to lift our arms up, and how bulky and/or itchy coats can be. Last week, I took my dog Cosmo with me to work, and when I got into the driver’s seat, I noticed he had wiggled his own coat partially off. I turned around to fix it before we left and I didn’t have enough range of motion while wearing my coat, so I gave up.

But I digress.

All of this to say, I’m more than ready for it to warm up a bit and have a reason to get out of the house for a little while, as I’m sure many people are. And I have just the reason that will appeal to me and others.

From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., on Feb. 1, the Ortonville Winter Market is returning to downtown Ortonville. I’ve participated in this vendor fair before, and I’ve always enjoyed myself. The event itself is free, and there will be crafters, baked goods, artisans and more throughout downtown in Old Town Hall and various stores. There will be two markets in February, two in March, and two in April.

“Three years ago, by chance, I was asked to help put together a few vendors for a pop-up in hopes of bringing more traffic downtown during the winter months when foot traffic is exceptionally slow,” said co-director and vendor coordinator Sarah Armstrong. “That one event brought with it friendships with multiple business owners. After out very first market I began working with the owner of Impact North, Tara, and we quickly realized we shared the same passion for helping small businesses and community programs.”

In addition to all the vendors, there will be chances to win prizes. One will be by completing the Downtown Express Pass, which is a passport type card that you get stamped at each storefront or vendor listed on it, and drop it off at Impact North for the chance to win a raffle basket of items purchased from participating businesses. The second raffle basket will benefit the Ortonville Community Historical Society. Someone will be at Old Town Hall selling raffle tickets for various prizes, and all proceeds go to OCHS for the two February markets.

The idea of the winter market is to get people downtown and shopping in these small businesses at a time of year when traffic is lower because people, like me, are staying inside and at home more. Luckily, vendors will be inside where we have heating.

“Together we brainstormed out ideas on how we could help all the little guys, both brick and mortar stores and vendors alike, and our Winter Market was born,” she said. “We’ve had some road blocks and bumps along the way, but we stayed determined and dedicated to the mission to help our community.”

I’ll be down there selling my books and helping keep Old Town Hall in order, as I’m an unofficial helping hand for most events I attend down here if I’m needed. And if you can’t make it on Feb. 1, there will also be markets on Feb. 22, March 8, March 22, April 12 and April 26, all of them 10 a.m.-2 p.m. In March, the raffles will benefit K9 Stray Rescue League, and in April, the raffles will benefit Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance.

Visit downtown and check out all the vendors and small businesses, and let the sense of community keep you warm and comfortable.