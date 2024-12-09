By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

On Dec. 4, several area youth visited the Oxford Meijer to Shop with a Hero.

Members of the Brandon Fire Department and the Brandon Oakland County Sheriff’s Substation partner with Meijer to shop with area residents to help enhance their holiday season.

“It’s very heartwarming to be part of this event, seeing the reactions from the children while they get to shop on their own,” said Brandon Engineer/Medic David Castle. “It’s kind of like a ‘Yes’ day for them, no one is going to tell them ‘no’ as they shop for the special people in their lives. I believe a lot of us first responders get more out of it than I think the kids do.”

BFD had four children, provided by OCEF, and the OCSO Brandon Substation had two students, provided by Brandon schools. The OCSO also had funds provided by sponsors Shifters Auto Club, realtor Allison Reis, and Clearwater Campground. BFD had funds provided by a few anonymous donors, a few BFD staff members, and the Brandon Firefighters Foundation.

“It’s to honor the true meaning of Christmas, in that it’s better to give than it is to receive, and to help support community members and their families that are in need this holiday season,” said Brandon Firefighter Paul Vassall. “The smiles on the faces of those kids and they get to pick out those gifts can warm any Grinch’s heart.”

The program has been going for more than 20 years to provide families with some assistance at holiday time.

“It gives a kid an opportunity they probably wouldn’t have in today’s tough economy,” said OCSO Brandon substation Det. Sgt. Rich Hubble. “We’re blessed to share what the donors give us to help kids dreams come true. We did get some necessities, but we were also able to shop for gifts for their families. It’s my favorite event of the year. It’s a positive experience for us and for the kids.”.