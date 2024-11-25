Six library board write-in candidates elected

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — The Nov. 5 election has been certified, and the write-in candidates for the Brandon Township Library Board have been announced.

Write-in candidates Verna Cole, John Crokett, Kellie Ann Faw, Cheryl Gault, Jan Rathbug and Debra Kay Taylor have been elected to the library board.

Following the April 23 filing deadline, the six candidates for the Brandon Township Library Board were disqualified, and due to state law, they were not able to file to run for the general election. Brandon was not the only township to have this issue, as candidates for library boards in Holly, Oxford and Oakland townships were also disqualified.

All six Brandon Township board candidates will be sworn in on Nov. 26 prior to the regular meeting.