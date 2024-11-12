Stanley Evans Jr.

EVANS, STANLEY R. JR. “Stan” of Ortonville, passed away November 11, 2024 at 67 years of age. Loving husband of Judy (nee Krahn) for 40 years; cherished father of Benjamin (Jenifer) Evans and Brian Evans; brother in law of Tom Krahn and William Trarop; uncle of several nieces and nephews; and proud companion of his beloved dogs Peanut and Blue. Preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Phyllis; siblings Sharon Trarop and Michael Evans; and brother in law Richard Krahn, and sister in law Susan Krahn. He was an engineer by trade and retired in 2019 from DTE after 37 years of service. He had a bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry from University of Michigan and a master’s degree in business from Oakland University. Stan was the best husband and father. He enjoyed taking care of his family. Raising his sons was his life’s work, whether it was Boy Scouts, shooting off fireworks, playing cards, or just listening to music. In his retirement he really enjoyed house chores, yard working, time with Judy and weekly dates to the casino. His love of his family is a hole that will never be filled. Funeral service will be Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 1 PM COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON. Family will receive friends Saturday 11 AM until time of service. To post a tribute, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com .