Steven Kaffenberger

KAFFENBERGER, STEVEN LEWIS age 60, of Ortonville, passed away September 14, 2024. He was born on November 29, 1963 in Royal Oak, Michigan, son to Elaine and the late David Kaffenberger. Loving husband of Karen for 18 wonderful years; dear father of Micheal Martus and Amanda (Zachary) Winston; proud grandfather of Elliot (best friend to his Papa), Daniel, and Lucas; brother of Scott Kaffenberger, Renee (Greg) Benson, Laurie Porter, David (Amy) Kaffenberger and the late Paul Kaffenberger. Steven worked for the U.S. post office for many years. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling, golfing and his fourth of July gathering with the entire family. But he cherished his time with his grandchildren above all. His family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville. Committal service with Military Honors will take place at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. Memorial donations in Steven’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Kindly keep Steven and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. To leave a condolence, please visit, www.VillageFH.com .