Susan Bess

BESS, SUSAN KAY of Ortonville, Michigan: died on June 29, 2024. She was 74. Sue was born on November 16, 1949 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Howard Chambers and Frances Louise Barling. She married Kirby Allen Bess on December 21, 1968 in Waterford, Michigan. He preceded her in death on September 30, 2019; she is survived by one son, Matthew Bess; one daughter, Sarah (Paul Gjelhaug) Bess; one sister, Sally Ann (James) Ford. Susan was a graduate of Waterford Kettering High School and later went on to Ferris State College. She spent her early years as a Dental Hygienist before going to work alongside her husband at Bess Bookkeeping. She and her husband Al, loved to camp, spending their summers at Clearwater Campground. They took numerous trips to the Amazon Rain Forest, Africa, England and Scotland. When her children were younger, their vacations revolved around chasing “Hysterical” markers of significance. She enjoyed shopping at the Dollar Store and loved her Claxton Fruit Cakes. She still proudly used a flip-phone without internet. Sue loved to golf, cross-stitch and enjoyed playing Euchre and Gin Rummy. Her handmade knitted winter hats and dish cloths are well known throughout the community. She enjoyed the Theatre and Broadway Shows. She had a penchant for Government service, having served as part of the Village Planning Commission, Village Council President, a member of the Michigan Mayors Association, Michigan Municipal League having served as their President. She was past-president and one of the founders of the Ortonville Lioness Club, a member of the Ortonville Senior Center and former member of the Jobs Daughters. A celebration of MamaSue’s life will be at 12:00 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2024 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Sean Barton, officiating. Family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Edna Burton Senior Center, Community Christmas Toy Store or the Ortonville Lions Club. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com