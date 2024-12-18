Timothy Oliver

OLIVER, Timothy J.; of Ortonville; passed away on December 17, 2024; at the age of 91. Reunited with his wife, the Late Sandra Oliver; father of Julia Oliver, Timothy (Sharon) Oliver, Angelo Oliver, Anthony (Lisa) Oliver, Michelle (Lane) Johnson, Mark Oliver, and Nicholas (Heather) Oliver; grandfather of Jeffrey, Jack, the Late Jessica, Timothy, Sandra, Cassandra, Ryan, Anthony, Garrett, Griffin, Gillian, Taylor, Louis, Gwenyth, and Sloane; great grandfather of Cadden, Ysabelle, Jacob, Jayden, Victoria, Grayce, Violet, Charlie, Frankie, and Oliver; brother of the Late Thomas (Late Delores), the Late William (Dorothy), Richard (Late Doris), the Late Paul, Glora (Late Gary), Sharon (Late Carl), Jim (Margaret), Rosemary (Late Bob), and Mike (Ellen); also preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Kathleen Oliver.

Timothy was born in Pontiac on September 27, 1933. He was an Oxford High School graduate. From there, He became a proud Veteran for the United States Army. Timothy and Sandra Newkirk were then united in marriage on November 9, 1957. He later attended Barber school. Timothy was a hard-working man who spent 65 years as an experienced barber. Even owning his own barber shop. He was also a man of sports who was a High School sports referee and a rep. for the Detroit Lions. He even spent some time as a real estate agent. But most importantly, Tim loved his family. He will be missed by many.