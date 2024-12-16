Top reads for 2024

With 2024 coming to a swift close, I thought now would be a good time to talk about the top books I read this past year.

As a side note, if you’re interested in these books, I always recommend getting them from your local library, second hand, or your local independent bookstore.

***

“One Perfect Lie” by Lisa Scottoline

It wouldn’t be a top book list from me if I didn’t mention Lisa Scottoline. “One Perfect Lie” follows the new varsity baseball coach, Chris, as he get acquainted with his new high school team at Central Valley. But everything about him is a lie, he only needs a team member as pawn for his plan. It also follows the moms of three of his key players as their songs get involved with something they never should have gotten involved with.

This is a classic Lisa Scottoline thriller full of twists, turns and family. I loved every minute of it.

***

“The Orphan Collector” by Ellen Marie Wiseman

This book surprised me. It tells the story of 13-year-old Pia Lange, a German immigrant child in 1918 as her family tries to weather the Spanish Flue, which killed many. Her father is enlisted in the army, and as the war ends and the flu sweeps the world, she must venture out alone in search of supplies to keep her and her baby brothers alive. Overcome with the flu, she doesn’t make it back home for days, and discovers her baby brothers gone when she gets back.

I did not think I would enjoy this book, but I found myself not wanting it to end. I think coming off of a pandemic, it’s a story of loss and family and getting back to normal that anyone can relate to.

***

“As Old as Time” by Liz Braswell

Part of the Twisted Tales series, As Old as Time is a Beauty and the Beast retelling, detailing what would have happened if the enchantress that cursed the Beast was Belle’s mother. This detailed changed the story of Beauty and the Beast in a new, exciting way. It was also partially a mystery of what happened to Belle’s mother after the curse, and I love a mystery.

Some books I just can’t put down, and this was one of them. I’ve always been a fan of Disney princesses and their stories, so seeing this one in a new way was fun and interesting. I’ve had a stack of the Twisted Tales series sitting on my shelf with the intention to read them for a while, and this book made me excited to read more of them.

***

“If it Makes You Happy” by Julie Olivia

I was very lucky to get an advanced reader copy of this book. It follows Michelle after her divorce and the death of her mother when she moves into the bed and breakfast her mother owned and ran in a small town in the 1990s. Her neighbor, Cliff, is a baker who supplies baked goods for the bed and breakfast, while raising his two daughters on his own. Adjusting to a new life isn’t easy for Michelle, and having to make friends with everyone in town makes it just that much harder.

This books is a 90s/early 2000s romcom in a book. If you’re like me, and you love cheesy romcoms, you’ll love this book. I’m a fan of anything by Julie Olivia, she’s another favorite author of mine.

***

With the year coming to a close, I’m on track to double my books read from last year. As I write this I’m steadily working my way through book number 36, with a goal of 38.

If you’re interested in any of these books, or have any recommendations for me, let me know when you see me out and about. One of my favorite ways I’ve been able to connect with our readers is by talking about books with you all, and I look forward to another year of hearing about books you all have loved and talking about books I love.