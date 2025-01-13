Township, My Brothers Keeper back in court

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Flint — On Wednesday Atlas Township and My Brothers Keeper representatives were back in court as the multi-year rezoning battle over a proposed temporary home for discharged veterans moves forward.

On Jan. 9, Seventh Circuit Judge Elizabeth Kelly held a status meeting to confirm her clarification on Atlas Township issuing a temporary Certificate of Occupancy, that all state, county and building permits need to be finalized by the plaintiff before the township is required to issue the permit.

Currently, the requirements for occupancy including electrical inspection, plumbing along with others have not been met by MBK. The next status hearing was scheduled for March 19. The injunction requires a trial on the case within six months. It’s a temporary measure.

The issue started in May 2024, after the Atlas Township Board of Trustees passed a motion to support the planning commission’s recommendation to not approve MBK’s request for conditional rezoning. The decision follows several months of deliberation between MBK and the township over rezoning property located at 11280 Hegel Road from Residential Agricultural to Special Housing District.

MBK intended to operate a 10 bedroom home for veterans discharged from medical facilities. They will provide supportive services and therapies for up to 180 days to prepare the resident to move to another setting. The current Residential Agriculture zoning does not allow for 10 unrelated adults to reside in one dwelling.

The township decision was appealed, and on Dec. 9, 2024 Judge Kelly granted a motion requested by MBK for a preliminary injunction ordering Atlas Township to issue a certification of occupancy.

Currently, the township has not provided the certificate since MBK is not in the right zoning district for their use.

The conditions provided by My Brothers Keeper included, the veteran transitional housing shall be limited to 12 or less individuals; the property shall have 24/7 surveillance; on site staffing 24/7; food services and transportation available for residents; no individual with a criminal sexual conduct conviction will be allowed as a resident; all individuals that reside on the property are screened by the Veteran’s Administration and all individuals must meet DD-214, honorable or acceptable discharge.