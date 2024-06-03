Township obligates ARPA funding to roads

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Atlas Twp. — On May 20 the Atlas Township Board of Trustees voted 5-0 to divide about $625,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds between two ongoing road projects.

The ARPA funds were signed into law March 2021, providing $350 billion in relief to states and local governments to fight the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The township along with other communities have until Dec. 31, 2024 to obligate the funds and until Dec. 31, 2026 to spend.

Half the township ARPA funds, $312,540 will go toward an estimated cost of $1.5 million needed for a three year project for the paving of Green Road from Gale to Ridge roads.

“Currently the Genesee County Road Commission is updating the engineering drawings for the ditching project on Ridge and Green roads,” said Jim Busch, interim township supervisor.

The balance of the ARPA funds, $312,540 will be applied to ditching, tree removal and the reestablishment of the roadway of Ridge Road from the end of the pavement to Lake Shore Drive. The project was approved by the township board at an estimated cost of $440,000 in August 2023.

Currently Ridge Road is slated to start in late June or early July 2024.