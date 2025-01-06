Township trustee seat deadline noon, Jan. 6

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Groveland Twp. — The deadline for resumes to fill a vacancy Groveland Township Trustee is noon, Jan 6.

During a special meeting Dec. 18, the Groveland Township Board of Trustees voted 3-0 to accept the resignation of Trustee Gina Muzzarelli.

By law the township has 45 days to appoint a trustee that will serve a two year term and must then seek reelection during the 2026 election.

The board is expected to discuss candidates at 7 p.m., Jan. 13, 2025 during the board of trustees meeting.

To apply for the vacancy, submit a letter of interest and resume to Jenell Keller, Clerk, Groveland Township, 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, MI 48442.